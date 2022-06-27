Delhi: As the iconic 92-year-old tournament celebrates it’s 22nd edition, it is sure to be a World Cup full of change. For starters, the tournament is being held in a cramped winter window instead of its normal summer window. However, it will also be a large window of change for the players, with the tournament likely being the last adventure for many of the old guard this generation has grown up watching. Here, we look at arguably the five biggest names likely to be bowing out of the international sphere after the tournament.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea? Blues Boss Todd Boehly Discusses Potential Transfer of Manchester United Legend

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old)

The oldest player on the list. The Manchester United forward scored 24 goals (in all competitions) in a mediocre United team as they slumped to an unconvincing sixth place finish. While his future plans are still unconfirmed, due to Man United's poor league finish and lack of transfer business, the forward is surely going to be called up for the Portugal squad to go to Qatar as captain. He will definitely be hoping to add the elusive World Cup winner's medal with his Nations League and Euro 2016 winner's medals.

2. Lionel Messi (35 years old)

Top 2 on this list are surely agonizing picks, seeing the best players of this generation being so close to hanging up their boots. Lionel Messi surely will be slightly disappointed on his debut season in the French capital for not being up to his extremely high standards. However, he has just achieved a Copa America win for the first time in his career, won the first ever Finalissima in convincing fashion, and will hope to make it 3 out of 3. The Argentina captain will hope to redo what the legendary Diego Maradona did in 1986, and win the World Cup for his country. However, this is probably going to be the 35-year-old forward’s last shot at it.

3. Luka Modric (36 years old)

The fantastic Luka Modric. The long-haired Croatia captain has just had another stand-out season at the ripe young age of 36 years old, running Real Madrid’s midfield as they won the Champions League. This led to him being rewarded with a new one-year contract, expiring in June 2023. Modric was voted the undisputed worst signing in La Liga by readers of the Spanish newspaper “Marca” in 2012, and it is obvious the Croatian took that as motivation. Even ten years on, he is still among the best midfielders in the world, with a Ballon D’Or in his trophy cabinet, along with numerous other team and individual awards. However, this looks certain to be the silky playmaker’s final bow on the biggest stage.

4. Luis Suárez (35 years old)

Luis Suárez is one of the best strikers in history. The Uruguayan, nicknamed “El Pistolero” (roughly translating to “the gunman”), has had some iconic World Cup moments, but usually for the wrong reasons, with his handball against Ghana in 2010, and his bite against Italy in 2014. But he knows where the goal is, and knows how to take his chances. Playing for elite teams like Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid throughout his career, the striker surely has enough and more left in the tank to get to Qatar. However, it will likely be the striker’s last, as retirement inches closer and closer for the South American icon.

5. Sergio Ramos (36 years old)

The Spaniard is probably the only one on this list with uncertainty over being picked for his country. While he is an elite defender even at 36 years of age, he has struggled with fitness issues during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, plus Spain manager Luis Enrique’s apparent dislike of Real Madrid or ex-Real Madrid players. The defender has not been picked for Spain since March 2020, but if he kicks off his season at PSG well enough, he could very well force Luis Enrique to reconsider his stance and reinstate Ramos in the Spain team.

Written by Purv Ashar