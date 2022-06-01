Live Streaming Of Italy Vs Argentina: Watch updates on Finalissima 2022 LiveAlso Read - Davis Cup: Italy defeat defending champion Argentina

Checkout all the details about the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match taking place at the Wembley Stadium, England on Wednesday (June 2).

Argentina and Italy will lock horns at the Wembley Stadium , England on Wednesday (June 2) in the final of the CONMEBOL – UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 final (Finalissima).

The Finalissima is played between the winners of European championship (UEFA Euro) and South America championship (Copa America). Italy, the champions of EURO 2022 will face Argentina, champions of the Copa America 2021.

Here are the details when and where to watch the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 clash in India:

Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 takes place at the Wembley Stadium, London

When is the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match ?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match will take place on June 2, Thursday.

What is the timing of the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match ?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match will kickstart at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match being Played?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match ?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match will be broadcasted live on SONY TEN 1 & 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where can you live stream the Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 match ?

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 can be live streamed on Sony Liv App and Jio TV