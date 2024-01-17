Home

Sports

Finn Allen Breaks Plethora Of Records By Smashing 137 Against Pakistan

Finn Allen Breaks Plethora Of Records By Smashing 137 Against Pakistan

This is the first time when a New Zealand cricketer smashed more than 10 sixes in a T20I knock.

Finn Allen Breaks Plethora Of Records By Smashing 137 Against Pakistan

New Delhi: New Zealand batter Finn Allen has smashed a plethora of records by playing the 137-run knock against Pakistan in the ongoing 3rd T2oI at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. His 137 off 62 balls is now the highest individual score by a New Zealander in T20Is. Earlier, Brendon McCullum was on the top of the tally smashing 123 runs. This is the first time when a New Zealand cricketer smashed more than 10 sixes in a T20I knock.

Trending Now

In the last outing against Pakistan, Allen smashed 74 runs off 41 balls and New Zealand won that match by 21 runs. Allen smashed 27 off one over while Haris Rauf was bowling his second over. New Zealand have scored a mammoth of 224 runs in the third T20I.

You may like to read

Pakistan have lost both the pervious matches of this five-match T20I series and this is the do-or die clash for visitors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.