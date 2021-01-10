FIO vs CAG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match FIO vs CAG. In the exciting encounter on Serie A, Fiorentina will lock horns against Cagliari on January 10. The two teams in underwhelming forms will lock horns against each other in the Serie A on Saturday. After a bright start to the season, Fiorentina have failed to sustain the performance pressure and have won only one out of their last five games in Seri A. Fiorentina have played 16 matches so far and managed to win 3 out of them while six ended in a draw and they lost seven in Serie A and are at the 14d position on the points table. While Cagliari have been inconsistent in their past few games and are currently at the 15th spot on the points table with 3 wins in 16 matches. Fiorentina vs Cagliari Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FIO vs CAG, Dream 11 Team Player List, Fiorentina Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Fiorentina vs Cagliari, Serie A, Online Football Tips Fiorentina vs Cagliari, Serie A. Also Read - JUV vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Sassuolo Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1:15 AM IST January 11 Monday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for FIO vs CAG

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.30 PM IST – January 10 in India. Also Read - NAP vs CLCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Serie A: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Napoli vs Spezia Calcio on January 6, Wednesday

FIO vs CAG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Cragno Also Read - JUV vs UDI Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Udinese Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1.15 AM IST January 4 Monday

Defenders: G Pezzella, M Caceres, N Milenkovic, G Zappa

Midfielders: C Biraghi, G Bonaventura, J Pedro, R Marin (VC)

Forwards : D Vlahovic, G Simeone (C)

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Probable Line-up

Cagliari probable line-up: Dragowski; Igor, Pezzella, Milenkovic; Biraghi, Valero, Amrabat, Bonaventura, Caceres; Kouame, Vlahovic

Fiorentina probable line-up: Cragno; Zappa, Walukiewicz, Pisacane, Lykogiannis; Marin, Nainggolan; Ounas, Pedro, Sottil; Simeone

Check Dream11 Prediction / FIO Dream11 Team / CAG Dream11 Team / Fiorentina Dream 11 Team / Cagliari Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.