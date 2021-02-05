FIO vs INT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021: Football Tips For Today's Football Match FIO vs INT at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence: Inter Milan will take on Fiorentina in Matchday 21 of the Serie A at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence. The Serie A 2021 FIO vs INT match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST – February 6. The hosts Fiorentina have been inconsistent with their performances in the ongoing Serie A campaign and come into the match with just five wins from 20 league games. Currently ranked 11th on the table, Fiorentina have registered only 22 points in 20 games. Inter Milan, on the other hand, are high on confidence and currently sit at the second spot on the points table. Antonio Conte's men have registered 13 wins in 20 Serie A games and have 44 points against their tally. Inter Milan have registered two wins over Fiorentina this season as the Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture by a 4-3 margin. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live online streaming of Serie A FIO vs INT match will be available on SonyLIV app.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence.

FIO vs INT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Alessandro Bastoni, Lucas Martinez, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders- Erick Pulgar, Achraf Hakimi (VC), Giacomo Bonaventura, Ivan Perisic

Forwards- Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku (C), Franck Ribery

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Romelu Lukaku

Lautaro Martinez

Achraf Hakimi

Fiorentina (FIO) – Key Players

Dusan Vlahovic

Gaetano Castrovilli

Nikola Milenkovic

FIO vs INT Probable Playing XIs

Fiorentina: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Igor, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Erick Pulgar, Cristiano Biraghi, Nordin Amrabat,Lorenzo Venuti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

FIO vs INT SQUADS

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

Fiorentina (FIO): Lorenzo Montipo, Nicolo Manfredini, Pier Graziano-Gori, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba, Luca Antei, Massimo Volta, Alessandro Tuia, Christian Pastina, Daam Foulon, Francesco Rillo, Gaetano Letizia, Christian Maggio, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Bryan Dabo, Andres Tello, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Lorenzo Del Pinto, Siriki Sanogo, Abdallah Basit, Oliver Kragl, Dejan Vokic, Riccardo Improta, Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula, Pietro Iemmello, Gabriele Moncini, Marco Sau, Giuseppe Di Serio.

