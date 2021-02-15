An FIR has been lodged with the Haryana Police against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for making casteist remarks last year. The complaint has been filed by a Hansi-based Rajat Kalsan lawyer who alleges the comments have hurt the sentiments of Dalits. Also Read - India vs England, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed in Unlucky Fashion on Day 3 | WATCH VIDEO

Last year in June, Yuvraj's comment on India legspinner Yuzvendra Singh during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma had resulted in a controversy with the allrounder issuing a statement, expressing his regret for 'unintentionally' hurting anybody's sentiments.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act. "This comment has hurt the sentiments of Dalits as millions of people have watched this video on social media," Kalsan was quoted as saying to The Indian Express on Monday.

He has also demanded Yuvraj to be arrested.

After being criticised for his remark, Yuvraj, who scored over 11,000 runs during his international career, has claimed he was “misunderstood”

“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” the statement from the 2011 ODI World Cup’s man of the tournament read.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,” it added.

Yuvraj had announced retirement from international cricket in 2019.