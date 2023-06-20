By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
FIR Registered Against Man Trying to Illegally Occupy Sourav Ganguly’s Plot in Bengal
The person accused of illegally trying to occupy Ganguly's plot tried to forcibly break the lock and engaging in 'anti-social activities'.
Kolkata: In what would come as relief for the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, an FIR has been registered against a person trying to illegally occupy the ex-BCCI president’s South 24 Paraganas house. The complain was registered on Monday after many attempts were made by the person to occupy the plot. As per a India Today report, the person accused of illegally trying to occupy Ganguly’s plot tried to forcibly break the lock and engaging in ‘anti-social activities’.
As per the report, the name of the miscreant is Supriya.
“We have received a complaint. The person was summoned to police station. We will take steps after interrogation,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirupam Ghosh told India Today.
