Home

Sports

‘First, Bring MS Dhoni On The Table’ – Danish Kaneria Makes Bold Statement After Chetan Sharma Sting Operation | EXCLUSIVE

‘First, Bring MS Dhoni On The Table’ – Danish Kaneria Makes Bold Statement After Chetan Sharma Sting Operation | EXCLUSIVE

Pakistan Test cricketer Danish Kaneria feels the BCCIs need strict and blunt taskmaster like MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, etc.

MS Dhoni served as mentor to the Indian team during 2021 T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Test cricketer Danish Kaneria feels its high time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should have a new selection committee and bring two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on board to save the future of Indian cricket.

Kaneria’s comments came after a Zee News sting operation on BCCI chief selector, Chetan Sharma, exposed the wrongdoings behind closed doors of the world’s richest cricket board. Kaneria felt the BCCI should take strict action against Sharma and have new people on board.

You may like to read

“First, bring MS Dhoni on the table, have a word with him, whats his plan and how he will go as a chief selector,” Kaneria said in an exclusive interaction with India.com and Cricket Country on Wednesday. Incidentaly, MS Dhoni waned named mentor for India during 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Now is the time for BCCI — Roger Binny and Jay Shah — to take a avery strict action and to have a new selection commitee, to have new people on board. MS Dhoni, one of the fantastic cricketers, people say that the brain of MS Dhoni is amazing.

“So why not have that kind of guy in the chief selector arena or some other position to sit and monitorise the players?” asked the 42-year-old. Running a cricket board is not a cup of team and BCCI needs someone who is strict and blunt, a hard task master.

“I think BCCI will not go with MS Dhoni. One reason for that is he is very blunt and he will say, ‘you have given me the job, don’t interfare in my job’. I think that is the right way. I think Ajit Agarkar is one of the fine cricketers, who has played for india.

“Another guy who is very strict and blunt is Gautam Gambhir. I think the stature and what attitute he (Gambhir) has and the way he deals with everyone, that type of guy they need as a chief selector,” added Kaneria, who has played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan.

In the video, Sharma not only spoke about the rift between Virat Kohli and then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in detail, he also revealed that players would go on to play even of they are 80 per cent fit by taking injections.

The former pacer also stated about the ego clashes inside the dressing, one being Rohit Sharma vs Kohli. Kaneria felt these controversies will harm Indian cricket at the end of the day, especially the players.

“It will be very very dangerous for team India. Unke (players) wo respect khatam ho jaegi. Agar wo ek dusre ke sath hae and wo baatein khul jaati hae, then wo team ke upar asar aati hae. (The respect between the players will be gone. If they are altogether and the inside talks come out, then that impacts the team as a whole). It will create a big blow to the Indian team,” added.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sharma has been called by the BCCI for questioning and an update from the board is expected soon on his future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.