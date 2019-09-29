India opener Shikhar Dhawan has hit out at Pakistan for constantly meddling in the internal affairs of the country. Dhawan, who returned to the side during the West Indies series following a thumb injury that prematurely ended his World Cup 2019 campaign, was speaking to India TV on their popular show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

He suggested the arch-rivals to set their house in order first before commenting on others.

“If someone says something about our country, of course, we will say stand up. We don’t need outsiders to advice us. First fix your own country and then speak about others. There is a saying ‘Jinke ghar kach ka hoh, woh dusro k ghar pathar nahi phekte (people who have glass houses, don’t throw stones at others)’,” Dhawan said.

This not the first time Dhawan has lashed out at Pakistan. In April this year, his reply to Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi on Twitter went viral. Afridi had voiced his comments on the situation in Kashmir, but Dhawan, who also said that tweeting against Pakistan cricketers is his new hobby, made it clear that the country does not need the advice of outsiders on Kashmir related issues.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Dhawan struggled on his comeback in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, but regained form in the recently-concluded Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa. He remains a vital cog-in-the-wheel for Virat Kohli and Co. as India try to build a formidable side for the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2018



Dhawan also backed under-fire Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant, whose performance has come under the scanner lately.

“Rishabh is very talented and I am sure he will have a long career for India. He is trying hard. There are situations when you don’t score, but then you learn from them. It happens with everyone and I’m sure he will learn from it,” he said.