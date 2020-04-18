The stage is set for the very first edition of the Giro d’Italia Virtual by Enel, taking place on a bi-weekly basis from Saturday, 18 April until 10 May. Two Italian ProTeam squads – Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec and Vini Zabu KTM – join the six teams previously announced on the start list. A total of eight teams will therefore battle it out over the course of tomorrow’s race, covering the final 32.1km of the Giro’s San Salvo – Tortoreto stage (beginning from Controguerra). Also Read - Coronavirus Crisis: Tour de France Postponed Until Late August, Race Director Says Event Vital For Cycling

Saturday’s exciting race will see the winner of the 2019 European Road Race Champion Elia Viviani (riding for the Italian national team) compete alongside, amongst others: Alexey Lutsenko and Davide Martinelli (Astana Pro Team), Grega Bole (Team Bahrain-McLaren) Paul Martens (Team Jumbo – Visma), Mirco Maestri and Mattia Frapporti (Bardiani CSF Faizane). Also Read - Cycling Legends Launch Indoor Riding Fundraiser in Aid of Italian Red Cross

On Sunday, some of the sport’s greatest ex-pros (the ‘Legends’) will go head to head on the same route, including: Ivan Basso, Stefano Garzelli, Alessandro Ballan, Claudio Chiappucci, Andrea Tafi, Stefano Allocchio and Alessandro Bertolini. Also Read - Over 4000 Cyclists Turn Up For Virtual Spring Classic Stage

Maria Giulia Confalonieri and Arianna Fidanza will be representing the Italian national cycling team in the Pink Race, riding against Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan (Trek–Segafredo) and Liliana Moren (Astana Women’s Team) amongst the other big names taking part.

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at Garmin Virtual Ride website. Following registration, they will then be able to upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer.

Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

Below is the description of the Giro D’Italia Virtual Stages

Stage 10 – from Saturday 18 to Tuesday 21 April

SAN SALVO > TORTORETO – (from Controguerra, final 32.1km – 480m vertical elevation)

Stage 12 – from Wednesday 22 to Friday 24 April

CESENATICO > CESENATICO (NOVE COLLI) – (from Linaro to Sogliano al Rubicone, 32.7 km – 980m vertical elevation)

Stage 16 – from Saturday 25 to Tuesday 28 April

UDINE > SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI (1 lap of the stage’s final circuit) – (final 26.9 km – 550m vertical elevation)

Stage 17 – from Wednesday 29 April to Friday 1 May

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA > MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO – (from Villa Rendena, final 25.9km – 930m vertical elevation)

Stage 18 – from Saturday 2 to Tuesday 5 May

PINZOLO > LAGHI DI CANCANO (Stelvio National Park) – (from Bocca del Braulio, final 30.0km – 710m vertical elevation)

Stage 20 – from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 May

ALBA > SESTRIERE – (from Briancon, final 31.5 km – 1,180m vertical elevation)

Stage 21 – from Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 May

CERNUSCO SUL NAVIGLIO > MILAN ITT TISSOT – (full stage, 15.7km – 30m vertical elevation)