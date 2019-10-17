Ahead of the third and final Test of the series against India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis, on Thursday, urged his team’s batsmen to come out with an improved batting performance.

While South African batsmen managed to put up a fight in the first innings of the first Test in Vizag as they scored 431 in reply to India’s 502, they have struggled to score big since then. India, on the other hand, are putting up big runs on the board.

“We need to put big runs on the board in the first innings,” said du Plessis as he addressed a press conference on Thursday in Ranchi ahead of the third Test, starting October 19.

“When you get runs in the first innings anything from there is possible. For us first innings runs will be vital and then anything could happen in the second innings,” he added.

du Plessis also spoke about the importance of reverse swing, something which Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s premier pacer, had already discussed.

“It is really important that you prepare as much as you can and make it as tough as possible,” du Plessis said.

“I think wicket will spin, I looked at the pitch and it looks dry and hard. So I think reverse swing and spin will play a factor in this Test match,” he added.

While du Plessis-less South Africa managed to tie the three-match T20I series 1-1, the visitors have lost the three-match Test series with a game to spare against the Virat Kohli-led Indian side.