Himachal Pradesh: Armed Forces continue to lead INDIA in Extreme sports, adding a new chapter, the First Zorinmawia Inter Services Paragliding X-Country Championship. The Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted at Bir Billing from 29 October to 01 November 2022, under the aegis of the Indian Army. Extreme professionals from Indian Army & Indian Navy are participating in strength. It is to note with pride that the championship is named in immortal memory of Indian Army Extreme sport professional Sep Zorinmawia of Assam Regiment, who sacrificed his life in pursuit of excellence during validation paragliding flying training at Bir Billing on 05 Oct 2022.Also Read - 'Zoom' - Army's Assault Dog Who Helped Kill 2 Terrorists In Kashmir Succumbs To Injuries

Paragliding has transitioned into a competitive extreme sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distance has multiple utility to include emplyment for aerial insertions deep behind enemy lines. What is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it facilitates aerial insertions behind enemy lines. The Extreme event will foster competitive spirit through this inter services competition and will aim at achieving synergy among the services creating a pool of internationaly rated competetive extreme professionals also capable of taking operational tasks. Also Read - Video: Who Is 'Zoom', Army's Brave Assault Dog Critically Injured During Encounter With Terrorists

Paragliding pilots from the Armed Forces are ushered in for this unique event, this will augment the efforts by the Armed Forces to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills. This event will also aid in reinforcing extreme & adventyre tourism in Himachal Pradesh in fore front nationally as also at international stage. The location ar Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh is one of the best locations in the world, besides is the 2nd highest takeoff site in the world. Also Read - Indian Army Jawans Rescue 6 Civilians From Burning Car In Assam

The activities will witness around 25 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 15km in a display of their ability of navigating in air X-Country flight. The pilots were encouraged by extreme sport enthusiasts & professionals along with a large gathering of local populace witnessing the competition.

(Press release)