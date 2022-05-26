Kolkata: In what comes as a big development, five people have been arrested for operating a betting racket from the Eden Gardens during the Eliminator of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The arrests were made by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) under the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police during the knockout game. The culprits are named Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Amar Kumar, Obada Khalil and Aniket Kumar, and are the residents of Bihar.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's Father Punishes Him After Punjab Got Knocked Out Of Playoffs, See Viral Video

After receiving the information on a betting racket working from the ground, the ARS came into action and arrested three youths while two people were arrested from a guest house in the New Market Area in Central Kolkata. Reportedly, seven mobile phones, a portable router and cash were seized from the concerned persons. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Clarifies 'Attitude' Tweet On Riyan Parag Amidst Massive Criticism

Speaking about the Eliminator, RCB defeated LSG to book their berth in Qualifier 2 where they will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were defeated by Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1. Rajat Patidar was the chief architect of the victory as he scored a magnificent hundred (112 off 54) to take the team to a mammoth 207-4 in their quota of overs. Dinesh Karthik (37 off 23) also played his part as the pair scored 92 runs in the final seven overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: From AB de Villiers To Harbhajan Singh, Here's How Cricket Fraternity Reacted To RCB's Truimph vs LSG | See Posts

Chasing a daunting target, LSG had a poor start as they lost Quinton de Kock cheaply. Manan Vohra also failed to make an impact and departed for 19, leaving LSG tottering at 41-2 in the fifth over. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stabilized the innings with a 96 run partnership before Hooda departed for well made 45 off 26 balls. After struggling in the initial phase of the innings, KL Rahul (79 off 58) also started playing briskly. However, he didn’t get any support from the following batters as LSG fell short by 14 runs.