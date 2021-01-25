In a tragic turn of events, five members of a Brazilian football club Palmas and the pilot were killed following a plane crash northern state of Tocantins on Sunday. The five members included four footballers who were on their way to a club match against Vila Nova when the plan plunged to the ground suddenly while on takeoff.

The club said president Lucas Meira and four players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, all died in the crash. “The plane took off and crashed at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association. We regret to report there are no survivors,” the Palmas said in a statement.

Palmas, founded in 1997, is a fourth-tier club in Brazil and the plane was headed to Goiania for a match scheduled for Monday. According to reports in Brazilian media, the members travelled separately from the squad after completing the last day of their mandatory isolation as they were previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

As per reports, the plane, a twin-engine Baron model, was engulfed in flames following the crash.

It’s been just over four years than when 19 players and the entire coaching staff of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense died in a plane crash in Colombia when it was taking off.

In 2014, former Internacional and Brazil striker Fernandao died in a helicopter accident in central Brazil.

The cause of crash isn’t known yet with investigations currently underway.