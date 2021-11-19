Pretoria: Former South Africa captain, AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all the formats of the game. After his retirement from the national team in 2018, de Villiers continued playing in franchise cricket around the world, prominently for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Also Read - ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 Schedule Announced; India to Open Against South Africa

In a series of tweets, de Villiers said, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.” Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket's Proudest Possession

“That’s the reality I must accept — and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.” Also Read - Keshav Maharaj to Lead South Africa in ODI Series Against Netherlands

The official announcement on Friday signifies that he has finally decided to “hung up his boots” finishing his long career as a cricketer.

The 37-year-old had played 184 IPL matches, initially for Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils in the past) for three seasons followed by a fruitful decade with Bangalore, where he shaped an impressive camaraderie with Virat Kohli.

His IPL career was like a dream for his fans around the world. He scored 5162 runs at a staggering T20 average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68, with 40 half-centuries and 3 centuries. While de Villiars was part of the RCB squad, they made the IPL play-offs five times in 10 years.

De Villiers announces retirement after playing in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.”