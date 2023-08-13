Home

Florida Weather Forecast, India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Could Delay Start at Lauderhill

India vs West Indies 5th T20I, Weather Updates: Rain is expected to play a part at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

Florida: After the hosts won the first two, India came storming back to win the next couple of games to set up a mouthwatering series decider on Sunday at Luaderhill in Florida. But, what could upset everything is the weather as there are forecasts of scattered rain on Sunday at Lauderhill which means overs could be lost or we could be in for a delayed start. If that happens, it would not be good news for the fans who want to see an entire 40-over contest. There are chances of rain from 6 PM IST, which means the game could be affected.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a glittering manifestation of their talent as India humbled West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday. India hunted down 179 with full three overs to spare, and the victory helped them to level the five-match series 2-2. The deciding fifth T20I will be played here on Sunday.

Coming into this match, India needed some runs from their openers and the two young men did precisely that. Gill (77 off 47 balls) and Jaiswal (84 not out off 51 balls) slipped into overdrive from ball one and they seldom downshifted either. They made 165 runs together and it was India’s best stand for the opening wicket in this series so far.

