Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has hinted at a possible return to the ring next year. “Coming out of retirement in 2020,” the 42-year-old American star wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Mayweather’s post was then reposted on Twitter by UFC president Dana White, after speculation in recent days the two were planning to work together.

View this post on Instagram Coming out of retirement in 2020 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

Mayweather’s announcement also raised speculation that he could be about to make the move into UFC. He had earlier stated that he one day move into mixed martial arts but maintained that boxing will always reign supreme over other combat sports.

Mayweather and White were seen together at a basketball game on Wednesday night, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

Boston Celtics fan White watched his side lose 107-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers from the best seats in the house.

Mayweather also shares a cordial rapport with White. He worked with White for his fight with Conor McGregor in 2017 which the boxer won by 10th-round stoppage.

The 42-year-old said that when he boxed McGregor, it gave mixed martial arts a huge boost. “We gave the MMA sport a boost,” he said.

“Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA but for right now I’m in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved.”

Meanwhile, Mayweather recently insisted he will not return to the ring despite being linked with a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. “I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” he told Reuters.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions; between $10 and $30 million. I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

But is he now making a U-turn on his previous announcement?