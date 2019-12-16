Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Flying Oryx vs Desert Riders Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd place playoff FLY vs DES: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Flying Oryx and Desert Riders will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

FLY vs DES My Dream11 Team

Hussain Talat (captain), Mohammad Hafeez (vice-captain), Assad Borham, Saad Nasim, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza, Bilawal Iqbal, Ramith Rambukwella, Naveed Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Ajay Lalcheta

FLY vs DES Squads

Desert Riders: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Adnan Mirza, Ramith Rambukwella, Sohail Tanvir, Imal Liyanage (wk), Ajay Lalcheta, Mirza Baig, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mujeeb Khan, Shahadat Hossain, Amjad Gul Khan, Mohammad Nadeem

Flying Oryx: Sami Aslam, Assad Borham (wk), Hussain Talat (captain), Shahid Yousuf, Chaturanga de Silva, Saad Nasim, Bilawal Iqbal, Harmandeep Singh, Abdul Rashid, Naveed Malik, Daniyal Bukhari, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Valeed Veetil, Sompal Kami

