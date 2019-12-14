Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Flying Oryx vs Swift Gallopers Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 FLY vs SWI: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Flying Oryx vs Swift Gallopers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

FLY vs SWI My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (captain), Zaheer Ibrahim (vice-captain), Hussain Talat, Sadiq NM, Sami Aslam, Chaturanga de Silva, Bilawal Iqbal, Saad Nasim, Umar Gul, Daniyal Bukhari, Mughees Bajwa

FLY vs SWI Squads

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (wk/captain), Zaheer Ibrahim, Ali Imran, Ravinderpal Singh, Mohammad Imran, Sadiq NM, Sufyan Mehmood, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul, Sultan Ahmed, Inam-ul-Haq, Syed Tameem, Haris Butt, Gayan Wimalashantha, Imran Ali

Flying Oryx: Sami Aslam, Assad Borham, Hussain Talat (captain), Shahid Yousuf, Saad Nasim, Chaturanga de Silva, Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Nouman Sarwar, Asif Raja (wk), Daniyal Bukhari, Sompal Kami, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Bilal Butt, Valeed Veetil, Naveed Malik, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Deepu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FLY Dream11 Team/ SWI Dream11 Team/ Flying Oryx Dream11 Team/ Swift Gallopers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more