FM vs HKZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramdan T20 League 2022

Future Mattress vs HKSZ Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Sharjah Ramdan T20 League, 2022 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s FM vs HKZ at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah:

Here is the Sharjah Ramdan T20 League 2022 – Dream11 Guru Tips and FM vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FM vs HKZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, FM vs HKZ Probable XIs SRTL – Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Future Mattress vs HKSZ Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips.

TOSS: The Sharjah Ramdan T20 League, 2022 match toss between Future Mattress vs HKSZ Stars will take place at 09:00 PM IST – April 03.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah



FM vs HKZ Dream11 Team

A. Shakoor, A. Sharafu, S. Ramzan(C), R. Ahmed-I, A. Mirza, Z. Farid, A. Ghaffar-I, F. Nazar, S. Ahmed, SA. Saleem-I(VC), A. Raza-III

FM vs HKZ Probable Playing XI

Future Mattress(FM): A. Shakoor, A. Mirza, A. Sharafu, S. Shah, M. Usman-II, R. Mustafa, Z. Zarid, R. Kashif, S. Ahmed, N. Akram, S. NAwAZ-i

HKSZ.TV(HKZ): A. Nasir, S. Ramzan, R. Ahmed-I, A. Mustafa, A. Ghaffar-I, F. Nazar, K. Ramzan, S.Saleem-I, A.. Meo, A. Raza-III, H. Ali-I