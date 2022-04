FM vs SAC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

FM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 3 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Future Mattress vs Syed Agha CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM IST April 14, Thursday:

Here is the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction, FM vs SAC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FM vs SAC Playing 11s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Future Mattress vs Syed Agha CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022.

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Future Mattress vs Syed Agha CC will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

FM vs SAC My Dream11 Team

Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Usman(VC), Rohan Mustafa(C), Zawar Farid, Muhammad Irfan, Omid Rahman, Shahid Nawaz, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Umair Ali

FM vs SAC Squads

Future Mattress: Wasim Bari, Shoaib Laghari, Naseer Akram, Rohan Mustafa, Abdul Shakoor, Shahid Nawaz, Sultan Ahmed, Umair Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Syed Haider, Tahir Latif, Zawar Farid, Naseer Ullah khan, Adil Mirza, Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Saif Janjua, Rana Kashif and Muhammad Usman

Syed Agha CC: Imran Nazir, Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Omid Rahman, Aryan Saxena, Harsh Desai, Zainullah Zain, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Israr Ahmed, Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Abdullah Khan, Sher Khan, Anwar Ayoub and Muhammad Irfan