Dubai: With India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri's tenure set to come to an end after the upcoming T20 World Cup, the hunt for the next coach is already on. Initially, it was expected Rahul Dravid would be the automatic choice to take over, but with the ex-India Test specialist looking after the NCA, it is clear he is not in the race. As per a report in The Indian Express, BCCI is reportedly setting eyes on Anil Kumble to take back the position of national head coach after the T20 World Cup.

The report suggests that BCCI is going to approach the legendary spinner once the T20 WC is over. Kumble would not be new to the role as he held the position of India's head coach back in 2017 for a year before reportedly having a fallout with Virat Kohli. Kumble is currently in the UAE as head coach and director of cricket operations for the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

The same report also suggests that BCCI contacted former Sri Lanka captain and current Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene with the offer. However, Jayawardena is more interested in coaching his national side.

Also, if Kumble gets picked – he would have to give up his IPL assignments — he is also the head of the International Cricket Council’s cricket committee.

In his resignation letter, Kumble in 2017 expressed surprise at being told that Kohli had reservations about his “style”. “Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest,” he wrote.