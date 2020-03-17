A 21-year-old football coach in Spain has died after being diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus, his club said on Monday. Francisco Garcia was a coach of the junior team of Atletico Portada Alta in Malaga and was also suffering from previously unknown condition later revealed to be as leukaemia. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Garcia thus became the youngest to have died of COVID-19 in Spain.

"From Atletico Portada Alta we want to express our most profound condolences to the family and friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has unfortunately left us today," Garcia's club said in a statement.

It added, “What will we do without you now, Francis? You were always there with us at Portada or wherever we needed you, helping. How are we going to continue to conquer kilometres in the league? We don’t know how but for sure, we will do so for you. We will never forget you.”

According to a report in AFP, local experts claim that Garcia would have survived if he wasn’t suffering from leukaemia.

Spanish second division side Malaga FC paid tribute to Garcia.

“On behalf of the club we want to transmit to Atletico Portada Alta our most sincere condolences for the loss of one of their coaches, Francisco Garcia, and send our warmest wishes to his family and friends. Between all of us we must stop the COVID-19,” the club tweeted.

Spain has been one of the worst affected nation due to the pandemic with over 300 deaths reported so far.

Globally, over 1,70,000 persons have returned positive tests for coronavirus and more than 7,000 have died so far.