New Delhi: “No One Bigger Than The Club,” were Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s words when he spoke about club legend Lionel Messi’s departure at the press conference on August 6. After that, one of the biggest clubs in European football – Barcelona witnessed their world go upside down with Messi leaving the club after 21 years.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Flaunts His Skills During First Training Session at PSG

The financial crisis in the club has hit sky-high as they failed to give a contract to arguably the greatest player of this generation. Messi wanted to stay as he was ready to take a 50 per cent wage cut but the club’s condition is in turmoil and they had little choice but to let go of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner whose exit will cost Barcelona around 137 million euros in brand value. A brutal cost the club will have to pay for losing Messi. Also Read - My Goal and Dream is to Win Champions League Once More: Lionel Messi

However, Messi is now a Paris Saint-Germain player. He signed a lucrative deal with the French giants for two years with an option to add an extra year. PSG are in search of a UEFA Champions League title which has been missing from their trophy cabinet. In the past few years, PSG spent millions of rupees to sign the best of players to fulfil their UCL dream which includes Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas. Also Read - Highlights PSG Press Conference: Neymar Played Significant Role in my Arrival, Says Lionel Messi

But in 2021 PSG decided to assemble, probably a dream team for every football fanatic. They signed Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and the captains of the two biggest clubs in Europe – Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid). Out of the five signings, four of them were free transfers.

PSG will now march towards their mega UCL dream but what about Barcelona who will be without their talisman Messi?

The Argentine was in tears during the press conference where he addressed his departure from the club but he displayed the same belief and philosophy as president Laporta – “The club is more important than anyone.”