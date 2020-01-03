Liverpool FC, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown interest in playing an exhibition match with East Bengal as part of their their centenary year celebrations.

During their pre-season Asia tour in June-July, the European giants could field their full-strength squads against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. “We have had talks with Liverpool football club and Bayern Munich. PSG have also shown interest. After all, it is our centenary year celebration and we want to give our fans a match to remember,” an unnamed official told The Indian Express. “The pre-season Asia tour of all the three clubs will be around June and July 2020 so we can expect them to visit India and play a match in Kolkata.”

However, the weather could become an issue but the officials dismissed it saying even an official from Celtic FC, a Scottish club, has been to Kolkata and was more than happy with the conditions.

“I don’t think that will be an issue. Even a member of the Celtic football club had visited us this month and seemed more than happy with the conditions. So I don’t think it will be a concern,” the official claimed.

In November 2019, a delegation from Manchester United had visited the Salt Lake Stadium to inspect the infrastructure which left them impressed.

The report further said that Liverpool have shown interest in offering their technical support to East Bengal. “Liverpool have shown interest in offering technical support to our club, from grassroots football to holistic development,” East Bengal executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar said.