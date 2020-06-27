Alex Ferguson has sent a congratulatory message to Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish after their Premier League title triumph. Also Read - To Finally Get Over The Line is a Relief: Liverpool's Henderson

Dalglish revealed that former Manchester United manager Ferguson sent him a classy message after Manchester City's 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Wednesday sealed the title in Liverpool's favour – their first of the Premier League era and 19th over.

The win has also brought them one-step closer to United's all-time record of 20 league titles.

“He (Ferguson) has contacted us to say congratulations – you are not at war!” Dalglish told The Mirror . “There is competition between all the old foes, but at the end of the year you send a letter of congratulations to say well done.”

The duo shared hostilities while during their managerial careers, often involved in a war of words.

“That continues and it is a great compliment. You may be rivals but to have the intelligence so that you are magnanimous enough to send in a letter saying congratulations. The people who you’ve been competing with all your life in football, they would wish it was themselves who won, it but they are proud to pay homage to other people as well,” Dalglish said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now delivered Champions League and Premier League title in the space of a year and Dalglish is hopeful Anfield will see more good days under the German’s guidance.

“The last two years and since Jurgen’s come in has been very positive,” Dalglish told BT Sport. “He’s been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.”

“Onwards and upwards. We have a lot more happy days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is here. Liverpool from top to bottom in the football club have been fantastically supportive,” he added.