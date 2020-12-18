Aniket Jadhav netted the lone goal of the match to power NorthEast United FC to 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League match on Friday. Aniket’s goal became more iconic as it came in the ISL’s 500th game. Also Read - NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 18 Friday

Jamshedpur's glovesman TP Rehnesh was also at his best in the mega-encounter as he saved a penalty in the second half.

Kwesi Appiah and Rochharzela were among the two changes made by NorthEast while Jamshedpur made three changes to their line-up.

Both teams displayed impressive show with the defensive masterclass in the first half as they managed to cancel out each other’s threat. As a result, no shots on target were registered.

NorthEast nearly had the chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Idrissa Sylla and Appiah combined well at the edge of the box. However, the Ghanaian striker placed his shot wide.

Jamshedpur, too, had their chance to grab the lead and it arrived just before the break. Alexander Lima found Stephen Eze in the box with a long ball but the towering defender failed to get his header on target.

NorthEast started the second half with great intensity in pursuit of the opening goal. But a quick counter-attack from Jamshedpur saw them concede first.

Isaac Vanmalsanwma and Jackichand Singh linked up well in the opposition box. The latter then swung in a cross for an unmarked Jadhav, who found the back of the net with ease.

But despite conceding first, the Highlanders too had their chance to make amends soon after the hour mark through a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot when Eze brought down Benjamin Lambot in the box.

Sylla stepped up to take the spot-kick but Rehnesh dived the right way and produced a fine save to ensure his side remained in the driver’s seat.

The Red Miners almost doubled their advantage in the 79th minute but were unlucky. Jackichand received the ball on the right and whipped in a cross that was intended to find Nerijus Valskis but only managed to rattle the woodwork.

Jamshedpur defended with resilience in the dying minutes to ensure they bagged their second win of the season, they are currently fifth on the points table with two wins and four draws in 7 games. While NorthEast are at the fourth spot with the similar win-loss ratio as Jamshedpur, they later are one position down due to goal-difference.

(With PTI Inputs)