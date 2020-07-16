Liverpool‘s bid for a century of points has ended after a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League match on Wednesday. Errors from Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker allowed the Gunners to come back from a goal down for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City this weekend. Also Read - Chelsea vs Norwich City: Giroud Strikes as Hosts Move Closer to Sealing Champions League Spot

A full-strength Liverpool barring injured captain Jordan Anderson took the field as Jurgen Klopp aimed to keep alive their hopes of matching Man City's record-points haul two season back.

Sadio Mane scored in the 20th minute to give the champions an early lead. However, a weak pass from Van Dijk was pounced upon by Alexnadre Lacazette who brought back Arsenal on level terms in the 32nd minute.

A minute before the half-time, it was Becker’s turn for a mistake as his allowed Lacazette to snatch possession who teed up Reiss Nelson to send Arsenal in the lead.

Liverpool upped their search for an equaliser in the second half and almost got on right after the restart but for Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez who deflected a Mohamed Salah shot over the crossbar.

Arsenal held on to bounce back after Sunday’s defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“To put a defeat away before a semi-final, it’s a good medicine,” Arsenal manager Mike Arteta said after the match. “To beat this team you know how many good things you have to have. You have to have moments in the game where you take your chances, you have to defend in many moments they way we did tonight, and you need a bit of luck and today we had all of that.”

Van Dijk admitted is mistake saying they giftwrapped the goals allowing Arsenal to record their first win against Liverpool since April 2015.

“The goals we give them as a present,” Van Dijk said . “If you give the goals away like we did today, including myself, you get what you deserve.”

Liverpool manager Klopp blamed the loss on lack of concentration. “Twice (there was) massive lack of concentration,” he said. “We did a lot of things well but you cannot win football games when you concede goals like these.”