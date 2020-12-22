In the exciting clash in Carabao Cup, Arsenal welcome rivals Manchester City to Emirates Stadium on late Tuesday night – December 23 in India. The Carabao Cup ARS vs MCI quarterfinal match will begin at 1.30 AM IST. Arsenal are having a torrid season as they are without a win in the last five Premier League matches. Things don’t get easier for the Gunners as they will next face Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are not firing all cylinders yet and Arsenal may be able to bring their campaign back on track with a win in the Carabao Cup. Having said that City have all the attacking riches to make life hard for Arsenal. Here are the details of when and where to watch Arsenal vs Arsenal City live football match online in India. Also Read - VLD vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, LaLiga 2020-21: Captain Pick, Football Prediction Tips, Starting 11 For Today’s Barcelona vs Real Valladolid on December 23 Wednesday Lionel Messi

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Carabao Cup in India Also Read - Telangana Govt to Notify 50,000 Job Vacancies For Police, Teachers, Others Soon | Read Details

When is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will take place on Wednesday, December 23 – in India. Also Read - In Blood-Written Letters, Farmers Urge PM Modi to Repeal Farm Laws; Govt Hopeful of Resuming Talks | Key Points

What are the timings of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match being played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be broadcasted on Colors Infinity HD in India.

Where you can catch the online live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will live stream on Voot Select.

ARS vs MCI Probable Playing XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Edward Nketiah, Willian, Nicolas Pépé, Mohamed Elneny.

Manchester City: Ederson, Rúben Dias, John Stones, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Ferrán Torres, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva.

ARS vs MCI SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.