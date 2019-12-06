Arsenal’s search for a win has extended to nine matches now after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Brighton at home in a Premier League encounter on Thursday.

Adam Webster had put Brighton 1-0 ahead in the first half before Alexandre Lacazette cancelled it out in the 50th minute after caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg reportedly had a frank team talk during the interval.

However, half-an-hour after the equaliser, Arsenal again found themselves a goal down when Brighton regained the lead through a Neal Maupay header. This time, they held on for a win.

With this latest setback, Arsenal are now 10th in the premier league standings.

Ljungberg, who took charge after Unai Emery was sacked last week, criticised Arsenal for not showing up in the first half. “You cannot give away a whole half against any team in the Premier League,” Ljungberg said. “We did not show up in the first half, we very passive, we didn’t move. We had chat at half-time, made a tactical change and all of a sudden we looked like the team we wanted to for 20 minutes.” They look very short on confidence. In the first half they seemed a bit scared to get on the ball. They have to get a win, get some confidence. They showed at the beginning of the second half for 20 minutes what they are capable of.”

Brighton are now a point away from catching up with Arsenal and four clear of the relegation zone.

“We had lots of quality and courage,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter. “The main stat is the scoreline. At the end it’s nice for the players and supporters that you get a reward for the way we are trying to play.”