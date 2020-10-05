Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick while Jack Grealish struck twice and assisted thrice as Aston Villa crushed Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 in a stunning performance at Villa Park on Sunday. Liverpool were punished for their shambolic defending as the hosts went 4-1 up in the first half itself. Also Read - Tottenham Hotspur Crush 10-Man Manchester United 6-1 to Inflict Joint-Worst Defeat at Old Trafford

John McGinn and Ross Barkley were the other goal scorers for Villa while Mohamed Salah scored on either side of the break for the visitors.

Villa went 1-0 ahead in as early as the fourth minute when a wayward pass from goalkeeper Adrian was pounced upon by Grealish as he teed up Watkins for the strike who doubled his own and team's tally 18 minutes later before Liverpool pulled one back through Salah.

McGinn restored the two-goal cushion four minutes before Watkins slotted home his third of the match.

Barkley added the fifth and Grealish capped off his memorable show with two goals of his own.

This is the first time since April 1963 that Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a match. The last time this happened, Tottenham Hotspur won 7-2.

Remarkably, in another Premier League match on Sunday, Tottenham thrashed Manchester United 6-1 in a memorable show at Old Trafford.

Villa manager Dean Smith was chuffed to bits and regretted the absence of supporters.

“It was just sheer hard work and effort,” Smith told Sky Sports. “The work ethic, when Jurgen Klopp says wow to you you know you’ve done something right. The lads were superb, they executed the game plan perfectly. We were at our best today.

“The biggest regret is that there were no supporters here with us – I hope they are enjoying it from their homes. It was a tremendous achievement for the players, they worked really hard,” he added.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp managed to take some positive from the fixture.

“The only good news actually is nobody was injured after the game,” Klopp said after the match.

Liverpool were missing first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to shoulder injury

“Whatever team we could have lined up tonight, I wouldn’t expect to lose 7-2, to be honest – 100 per cent. It’s not necessary, it’s absolutely not necessary,” Klopp said.