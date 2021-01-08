English Premier League club Aston Villa has confirmed that the club has closed its training ground due to a Coronavirus outbreak. Villa became the fourth Premier League club to suffer the wrath of the deadly virus, adding to growing concerns over whether English football’s top-flight can complete the season on schedule. Villa were forced to cancel training and close their training ground after two rounds of testing returned multiple positive cases of Covid-19 among players and staff. Also Read - Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Protects Against New Variants Found in UK, South Africa: Study

“A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” said the English football top-flight side in a statement on Thursday. “A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.” Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination: Second Pan-India Dry Run Across 736 Districts Today | Here's All You Need to Know

The team will cancel first-team training one day ahead of their FA Cup match with Liverpool. But the third-round tie has not been postponed as the club said they were working closely with the Football Association to try to ensure it can go ahead as scheduled. Also Read - Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine to Offer Protection For up to Couple of Years: Company's CEO

“Final confirmation will be made tomorrow pending the results of additional Covid-19 testing,” read a statement released by Villa.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed a season-high 40 positive coronavirus cases after two rounds of testing last week.

England entered into national lockdown for the third time on Tuesday to combat the spread of Covid-19, but elite sports are allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Four Premier League matches have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus so far this season. Villa’s next Premier League game is against Tottenham on January 13.

Premier League Southampton’s FA Cup home match against Shrewsbury has already been postponed because there have been a number of positive cases at the League One club.