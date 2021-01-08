In the exciting FA Cup clash, Aston Villa will welcome rivals, Liverpool, to Villa Park on late Friday night – January 8 in India. The FA Cup AVL vs LIV match will begin at 1.15 AM IST. Having lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in their last meeting, Liverpool will be out to make amends when they face the Villans in round 3. Villa have confirmed their FA Cup tie with Liverpool on Friday night will go ahead but Wednesday’s Premier League game against Tottenham is in doubt after an outbreak of coronavirus in the first-team squad. Villa are set to be without their entire first team, along with boss Dean Smith and assistants John Terry, Craig Shakespeare and Richard O’Kelly, as they are isolating. A rise in positive COVID-19 tests across the board has had a huge impact on the footballing schedule, with several games being postponed this weekend and a number of training grounds closed after a spike in cases. Long-term injury sufferers Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are still out of action, which means Liverpool’s defence will be makeshift again. Naby Keita has a muscle injury and still isn’t fit while Diogo Jota has a knee problem. Also Read - Football: Aston Villa Closes Training Ground Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Ahead of Liverpool Tie

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming FA Cup in India

When is the Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match will take place on Friday, January 8.

What are the timings of Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Where is the Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match being played?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be played at the Villa Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be broadcasted on Sony TEN Sports network in India.

Where you can catch the online live streaming of Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match will live stream on SonyLiv app.

AVL vs LIV Probable Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Kortney Hause, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum

AVL vs LIV SQUADS

Aston Villa (AVL): Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Bjorn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi.

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson, Adrián, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi.