Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India

Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Barcelona in the LaLiga match on Sunday. Barcelona will miss the services of their star players Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquests due to injury reasons. While Atletico Madrid will miss their star striker Luis Suarez, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a couple of days back. Barcelona are eight on the points table with just three wins in 7 games, while Atletico are third with five wins in 7 matches. Ahead of the mega clash against Atletico, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said: “We know it’s a complicated match against a team who are really strong and have been for many years. We need to appreciate the work of their coach. We know it’s a complicated match but we can have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We can talk about the players they have but we also have some important players who are fit to play. We hope to play a good match.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live football match online in India. Also Read - ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, LaLiga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on November 22 Sunday

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will take place on Monday, November 22. Also Read - It Was a Dream to Play Alongside 'Only Number One' Lionel Messi: Ivan Rakitic

What are the timings of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will start at 01.30 PM IST. Also Read - 'I'm Tired of Being Everyone's Problem at Barcelona' - Lionel Messi Hits Back at Critics

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will not be broadcasted on Television in India.

Where can you live stream the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will live stream on Facebook Watch at LaLiga official page.