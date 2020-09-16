Barceona coach Ronald Koeman has dismissed any speculations of a tense relationship with Lionel Messi who recently was adamant on leaving his club of 20 years before deciding to change his mind. Also Read - Miralem Pjanic on Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi: "It Will be Nice to Share a Changing Room With an Alien'

Koeman was appointed as Barcelona sacked Quique Setien following a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

However, Koeman's appointment coincided with a bitter public dispute between Messi and the club board with the Argentine handing in a transfer request after a trophy-less season.

The former Netherlands national team coach says personally, everything is fine between him and Messi.

“That all went over my head,” Koeman told Fos Sports. “That was a dispute between Messi and the club. I have spoken to Messi since then and we are back to normal and continue to work with each other.”

“We are now working towards the new season and I assume that we are going to do it with this group with which we are the preparation,” Koeman added.

Messi was reportedly unhappy with the direction the club was headed towards. The failure to replace the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and failure to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain also added to his frustrations.

Meanwhile, several media reports claim that Barcelona are in the final stages to sign Olympique Lyon’s Memphis Depay with Koeman also eyeing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

However, Koeman, in an interview, said the Catalan giants aren’t going to make any new signings this season.

“We’re working towards the new season and I think we will go into it with the same group of players that we have now for pre-season,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The publication further reported that Barca are instead aiming to reduce their wage bill as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt them financially.

Recently, they offloaded the likes of Ivan Rakitic (to Sevilla FC) and Arturo Vidal (to Inter Milan) and even Luis Suarez has been allowed to leave.