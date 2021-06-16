New Delhi: Netherlands forward Memphis Depay gave a massive hint on joining La Liga giants Barcelona. Depay’s contract with Olympique Lyon will end after June and he has already announced about leaving the club. The former Manchester United player is heavily linked to a move to Barcelona from last season. The Catalan giants failed to sign the Dutch player in 2020 due to a financial crisis in the camp, but this season they have a big chance to acquire his services as a free agent. Also Read - Euro 2020: Pedri Becomes Youngest Player to Represent Spain in European Championship

Depay, who is currently representing the Netherlands in the Euro 2020, admitted that he has been linked with Barcelona as he also wants to play for their manager Ronald Koeman.

"Everyone knows that I have been linked with Barça for a long time now, and I want to play for Ronald Koeman. Just wait, and then the news will come. Now I'm focused on Netherlands," Depay said at the press conference during Euro 2020.

Koeman shared good relations with Depay as he managed him during his tenure as Netherlands manager.

Earlier, there were doubts over Koeman’s continuity as Barcelona manager but president Joan Laporta confirmed his stay at the start of this month.

“We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has. We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season,” Laporta stated.

During his first season at the club, Koeman guided the Catalan giants to Copa del Rey glory, while they finished third on the La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. In the Champions League, Barcelona were eliminated from the round of 16 after suffering defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona have already signed three players this season including Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson.