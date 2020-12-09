Cristiano Ronaldo trumped his great rival Lionel Messi as he scored twice from the penalty spot with Juventus stunning Barcelona at Camp Nou for a 3-0 win and displacing them to finish their Champions League group at the top on Tuesday. The goals were Ronaldo’s first against Barcelona at the European competition. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Champions League Football Match Live Updates

Both Barcelona and Juventus have already qualified for the knockouts but the clash attained significance with the top spot up for grabs and Messi-Ronaldo renewing their storied rivalry.

Barcelona had beaten Juventus 2-0 in the reverse fixture with Ronaldo missing the clash due to coronavirus.

Ronaldo won a penalty in the 13th minute when Ronald Araujo appeared to have put himself in between the player and the ball in the danger area. The Juventus star coolly converted the resulting spot-kick.

Seven minutes later, Weston McKennie doubled the visitors’ lead with a scissor kick from a close range. Ronaldo went on to convert a second penalty kick which was awarded after VAR ruled Clement Lenglet had handled the ball.

The defeat puts further pressure on Ronald Koeman’s side who are already struggling in La Liga where they currently sit at the ninth spot.

Ronaldo praised Barcelona after the win and said he was pleased playing in Spain again. “Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced,” Ronaldo tweeted.

“Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season… Let’s go!” he wrote.

Juventus manager Andre Pirlo was all praise for Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo was very motivated to put in a good performance here against his eternal rival, so when you’re that motivated, it becomes simple,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“There are many games in a season and it’s easier to get fired up for fixtures like this, but we mustn’t lose sight of the real target, which is Serie A, so we have to be this concentrated and committed there too. It was important for our journey that we pick up where we left off in the derby. When you start with that focus, concentration and determination, then the quality emerges,” he added.