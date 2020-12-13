Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming La Liga

In the exciting clash in La Liga, FC Barcelona will host Levante in the quest to get back into winning ways. Barcelona are going through a rough patch after back-to-back defeats last week. They suffered humiliation against Cadiz in LaLiga while Juventus thrashed them 3-0 in the Champions League clash. The injury concerns are making things difficult for Ronald Koeman. Gerard Pique’s injury is putting a lot of pressure on Clement Lenglet shoulders. While Ousmane Dembele’s has been injured again to add misery to the team. “I’m feeling fine, even I’m not happy with how we are doing this season in the league and we’re trying to get the best out of the team while using lots of young players,” Koeman told a news conference on Saturday. “I feel comfortable but of course I’m worried about the results and we’re trying to improve them and I believe we have to stand up and be counted in our next few games after the recent results we’ve had.” Barcelona are currently ninth on the points table with just four wins in 10 games. While Levanted had won just two out of their 12 matches and are placed 18th. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Levante live football match online in India. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski Shortlisted as Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020

When is the Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will take place on Saturday, December 14. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Unreal Move to Steal Ball Possession From Lionel Messi During UCL Between Barcelona-Juventus Game Goes Viral | WATCH

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM IST. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Was Motivated to Take on Lionel Messi: Andrea Pirlo After Juventus Beat Barcelona in UCL Match

Where is the Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante La Liga match will live stream on La Liga’s Facebook page.