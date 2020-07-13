FC Barcelona have said that their French forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg and will be unavailable for selection meaning he could miss the remainder of their La Liga campaign. Also Read - SEV vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan 1.30 PM IST July 13

Barcelona, the defending La Liga champions, are trailing league-toppers Real Madrid by one point and have two games remaining in the season. Also Read - LEG vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Leganes vs Valencia CF Football Match at Butarque Stadium 11 PM IST July 12

Griezmann had started in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday but was substituted at the half-time with Luis Suarez. Also Read - RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Real Madrid vs Alaves Football Match at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium 1.30 AM IST June 25

Manager Quique Setien has revealed that the 29-year-old was taken off after complaining of discomfort.

“Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg,” Barcelona said in a statement. “He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.”

Griezmann underwent scan on Sunday and will now miss their Thursday clash against Osasuna and could also sit out of their final game of the 2019-20 season against Deportivo Alaves on July 19.

Griezmann has scored nine goals in 35 appearances for the Spanish giants this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will face Granada on Monday before hosting Villarreal on Thursday. A victory in the two matches for Zinedine Zidane’s men will seal the title irrespective of how Barcelona fare in the remaining two matches.