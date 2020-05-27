Bayern Munich have taken a giant step towards defending their Bundesliga title after a 1-0 away win over rivals Borusia Dortmund on Tuesday. Also Read - Tips to Minimize Risk of Contracting Coronavirus While Travelling by Air

Joshua Kimmich's stunning chip from 20 yards proved just before the half-time was enough for Bayern to complete a league double having earlier beaten Dortmund 4-0 in November last year,

Both teams missed chances earlier with their efforts being cleared off the line.

“It was brutally important: I looked around to see if everyone understood how important it was,” Kimmich was quoted as saying by AFP.

Second-placed Dortmund captain Mats Hummesl said the fate of the title is now in Bayern’s hand. “Now only Bayern can decide what happens. Sometimes, games are decided by brilliant moments and that was the case today,” said Hummels.

Erling Haaland had an average outing as he limped off in the second half and 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna came in as his replacement.

Bayern have thus opened up a seven-point lead over Dortmund with 64 points from 28 matches.

RB Leipzig are scheduled to face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday and should they win, will draw level with Dortmund on points.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 bringing an end to their 12-man winning streak. The stunning defeat meant Leverkusen have now slipped to fifth in the standings.

Borussia Moenchengladbach moved up to fourth despite a goalless draw against league strugglers Werder Bremen.

Late goals from Timothy Chandler and Daichi Kamada helped Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-3 draw against Freiburg.