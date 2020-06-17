Bayern Munich maintained their dominance in German’s top-flight football competition by winning their eighth straight Bundesliga title in a rain soaked Weserstadion on Tuesday. Robert Lewandowski‘s first half strike was enough for Bayern for a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen as they secured a 30th overall title, remaining on course for a treble. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Jurgen Klopp: Five Interesting Facts About The Liverpool Manager

It was Lewandowski's 31st league goal of the season as Bayern extended their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund to an unassailable 10 points.

"We are very happy that we are German champions again," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Forbes. "It was not an easy season. We fought for this title for a long time. Our quality made the difference in the end."

Bayern faced a testing 11 minutes after Alphonso Davies was sent off and Yuya Osako almost levelled the score but for Manuel Neuer who produced a superb save to seal the win.

Manager Hansi Flick said the team’s next goal is DFB Pokal where they meet Bayer Leverkusen in the final on July 4.

“We took the first step, we achieved our first big goal by winning the Bundesliga title,” Flick said. “Our next big goal is the DFB Pokal. And of course, there’s the Champions League too. It will be difficult, and we have to be fit when the time comes.”

Bayern also have a 3-0 first-leg win over Premier League club Chelsea in the Champions League and club president Herbert Heiner is also optimistic of them winning the treble.

“This team has the chance to win the treble. A little bit of luck is always part of it, but the individual quality and what Hansi Flick has done to the team in the past six months is great,” Heiner said.