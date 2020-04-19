Bayern Munich captain and arguably the number one goalkeeper for nearly a decade – Manuel Neuer is “irritated” with negotiations to extend his contract, which have as per reports, stalled in recent weeks. Neuer, who is often remembered for his contribution in helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup title, has won the ‘World goalkeeper of the year’ title four times. But recently Neuer’s future at Bayern has been thrown into doubt by the arrival of young Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel. Also Read - Sir Alex Ferguson Tried to Convince Cristiano Ronaldo to Join Barcelona Instead of Real Madrid in 2009: Reports

"All talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential… nothing has ever leaked," the 34-year-old told Germany's most popular daily Bild.

"But now, details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media, and are often untrue. That irritates me. It's not something I am used to at Bayern".

The 23-year-old Nuebel will join Bayern at the end of the current campaign and has reportedly been promised at least 10 appearances per season.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Neuer’s current contract talks have hit a wall and he could be free to leave Bayern in June. If the talks don’t materialize, club captain Neuer could attract the interest of the Premier League clubs.

According to Bild, Neuer and his agent, Frank Kroth want a five-year deal, with a salary of 20 million euros ($22 million) per season. Kroth denied such details and said he was not aceconfronting the club with demands which will hit it hard in the coronavirus crisis in Sunday’s interview.

"I want to have a contract which is a win-win for me and Bayern. I want to perform, be there for the team… and give 100 per cent," Neuer said. "The conditions have to be right (for that)," he added.

With Bundesliga matches currently suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bayern have recently extended the contracts of forward Thomas Mueller and head coach Hansi Flick, both until 2023.

Neuer hailed Flick as a ‘super coach’ and said that the 55-year-old’s extension had convinced him too to stay on at Bayern.

