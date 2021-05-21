Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that he is in contacts with the DFB to take over Germany’s head coach post after the Euros. Flick has already announced that he will part ways with Bayern Munich after the season. During his stay with Bayern, Flick guided them to the record-breaking sextuple season in 2019-20. The German giants were a dominant force last season after Flick took over the job from Niko Kovak. Also Read - EURO 2020: Marc-Andre ter Stegen Sidelined Due to injury, Out of Euros

Flick on Friday assured that he and DFB will announce quickly on his Germany's join when things get settled.

"It's clear that I spoke to the DFB. Everyone knows how I feel about the national team. Things still need to be sorted out. It's about little things. If they are settled, we can announce it quickly. At the moment, however, I've put my focus on Augsburg," Flick said in the press conference ahead of the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.

Julian Nagelsmann has already been hired by Bayern Munich to take over the charge from Flick after this season. Ahead of his final game as Bayern manager, Flick talked about the club and said he will continue to follow the path of every player from the team and is grateful for his time with the team.

“I was a Bayern fan as a kid and will continue to be so. This is a club that has always been close to my heart and that I will continue to support. I spoke to every single player again. I told them I will continue to follow their path. I am very grateful for everything,” Flick said.

Unlike his first season, Flick failed to guide Bayern to the European glory this year as they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paris Saint-Germain after some injury setbacks in the camp.

Flick said the quarterfinals loss against PSG is amongst the big disappointments he had during his time at Bayern.

“Two things. The cup loss in Kiel & the quarter-finals against Paris. We played a fantastic game at home, even though some players were missing. The team showed their quality, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. That was a big disappointment,” he said.