Check Dream11 Team Belgium vs England UEFA Nations League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match BEL vs ENG: Belgium host England in the group stage match in the UEFA Nations League. Belgium are the top of the points table in Group B with three wins and a loss in four games. While England are on the third spot with two wins, a loss and one draw in four games. Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku going to be the crucial players for Belgium in the absence of Eden Hazard, who is diagnosed with COVID-19. While for Belgium, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane will play the crucial roles after their consistent performances this season.. Belgium vs England Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEL vs ENG, England Dream 11 Team Player List, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League, Online Football Tips Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League.

Here is today's Dream11 pick for BEL vs ENG

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:15 AM IST – November 16 in India.

BEL vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Pickford, Alderweireld, Meunier, Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Henderson, Trippier, De Bruyne, Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

Probable Line-ups for Belgium vs England

Belgium: Mignolet, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne, Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

England: Pickford, Gomez, Maguire, Dier, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Trippier, Sancho, Kane, Rashford

Belgium vs England Squads

Belgium (BEL): Toby Alderweireld, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Zinho Vanheusden, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Dennis Praet, Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Yari Verschaeren, Axel Witsel, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco, Joris Kayembe, Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi, Leandro Trossard

England (ENG): Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Tyrone Mings, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Michael Keane, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Jack Grealish, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Danny Ings, Raheem Sterling

