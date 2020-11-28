BFC vs HFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the ninth match of the ongoing Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC. Both teams will be playing their second game of the Indian Super League. Hyderabad FC started their campaign with a win over Odisha FC, while Bengaluru FC managed to get a draw in their first game of the season against Goa FC. All eyes will be on Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri in the match against Hyderabad FC.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 28. Also Read - US Announces Reward of up to USD 5 Million For Information About 26/11 Mastermind

Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Mesmerises Everyone by Singing 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho' as Anupam Kher Joins Him on The Kapil Sharma Show

BFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Odei Onaindia, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Luis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

BFC vs HFC Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Aridane Santana

BFC vs HFC Full Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

