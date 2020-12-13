Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre on Sunday. The German giants took the decision a day after they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart at home. The Swiss manager joined Dortmund in 2018 and coached them in 110 games and won 2019 Supercup with the. During his two and a half year stint, Dortmund finished runner-ups in Bundesliga in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Also Read - BAY vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Football Match at Allianz Arena 11 PM IST December 5 Saturday

BVB took to Twitter to announce the news: "Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre. The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future."

The Bundesliga club appointed assistant coach Edin Terzic as their interim manager until the end of the season.

“Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic’s coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo,” Dortmund tweeted.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said it was a decision to sack Favre but they took it because of meeting the goals.

“It was a tough decision for us to take,” admitted Dortmund sporting director said on Favre’s dismissal. “At the same time, we felt we were in danger of not meeting our goals for the season after this difficult phase. That’s why we had to act.”

BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke also expressed his gratitude towards Favre for his two-and-a-half-year stint with the club.

“We’re all extremely grateful for Lucien Favre’s fine work over the last two-and-a-half years, including two runners-up finishes,” added BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. “He’s an impeccable professional and coach.”

Dortmund are currently fifth on the points table in Bundesliga with six wins in 11 games. While, they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as Group F winners.

Meanwhile, after the loss against Stuttgart, Favre said lashed out at his team’s performance and called it disaster

“That was a disaster. It was bad. We weren’t good at winning the ball. We made too many big mistakes. That’s hard to explain. If you are not good at winning the ball, I mean the whole team, then you have a problem,” Favre told the media after the game.