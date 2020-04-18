Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BATE Borisov vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BTE vs TOR at Borisov Arena: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Belarus Premier League (BPL) 2020, BATE Borisov will take on Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino at the Borisov Arena, Borisov on Saturday (April 18). The Belarus Premier League match will start at 10.30 PM (IST). With an aim to reclaim top spot in the standings, Torpedo will take the field against Borisov. They are sitting on the second spot in the league standings. After making an electric start to the season, it will be a massive challenge for the Torpedo side to continue their winning run against a resurgent BATE side. They have won three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, the hosts' BATE Borisov had an awful start to the season after losing their first two matches of the competition. But since then BATE have won back to back games. Their victory against FK Minsk last time was the first time when BATE had scored more than once in the league this season and it looks like last year's runners up have finally got back on track. This should be an interesting matchup, with both teams in pretty good form. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between BATE Borisov and Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Borisov Arena, Borisov

My Dream11 Team

V. Bushma (GK); B. Nastic, Z. Volkov, A. Filipovic, E. Filipenko, P. Nekhajchik, S. Dragun (C), A. Khachaturyan (VC), G. Ramos, A. Saroka (VC) and V. Gorbachik.

BTE vs TOR Likely Squads

BATE Borisov: Denis Shcherbitski (GK); Egor Filipenko, Aleksandar Filipovic, Bojan Nastic, Zakhar Volkov, Stanislav Dragun, Evgeni Yablonski, Pavel Nekhajchik, Dmitri Baga, Igor Stasevich, Anton Saroka.

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma (GK); Dmitri Yashin, Vitali Ustinov, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Stepanov, Andrey Khachaturyan, Kirill Premudrov, Dmitri Antilevski, Mikhail Afanasjev, Gabriel Ramos, Valeri Gorbachik.

BTE vs TOR SQUADS

BATE Borisov: Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Yegor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski.

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich.

