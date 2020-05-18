After being criticised for flouting social distancing protocols, Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyata has apologised but denied kissing teammate Marko Grujic. Also Read - KOL vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's FC Koln vs Mainz Match at RheinEnergie Stadion 7:00 PM IST May 17

During their match against Hoffenheim, Boyata apparently kissed Grujic on the cheek on Saturday before their 3-0 win as Bundesliga got underway from Saturday, becoming the first top-flight European competition to resume amid coronavirus pandemic.

"I apologise for putting my hands on (Grujic's) face," Boyata posted on Instagram but said "it wasn't a kiss" or "a celebration".

“I was giving him instructions about a set piece. We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation. We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate.” the Belgian international said.

Bavarian state minister Markus Soeder criticised the celebration saying players must obey rules.

“Football has an extreme function to be a role model, so we should stick to our instructions and pay attention to it next week,” Soeder told broadcaster Sport1 on Sunday. “The players must also obey the rules.”

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia though defended the action of his players. “We’ve been tested so many times that we can allow it. If you can’t celebrate anymore, the whole thing breaks down,” Labbadia said.

Even few Borussia Moenchengladbach players hugged during their victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Strict social distancing measures are to be followed during Bundesliga which is being played behind closed doors.

Players have been advised to celebrate by touching their elbows at most.