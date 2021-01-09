European champions Bayern Munich suffered their second Bundesliga defeat of the season on Friday after squandering against Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts perfectly exposed Munich’s defensive frailties that accounted for 2-3 loss to Gladbach. Jonas Hofmann scored twice and Florian Neuhaus provided the bow as Gladbach dealt Bayern just its second defeat in 15 matches. The away loss means second-placed RB Leipzig have a great chance to wipe out Bayern’s two-point lead and top the Bundesliga points table if they beat Borussia Dortmund at home on Saturday. Also Read - Football: Aston Villa Closes Training Ground Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Ahead of Liverpool Tie

Coach Hansi Flick was determined for his team to make a good start and Bayern was given an opening early on when Neuhaus was penalised through VAR for handball in the penalty area. Star striker Robert Lewandowski duly converted the penalty in the 20th minute. Bayern conceded first in each of its previous eight league games but recovered to lose none.

Bayern were 2-0 up when Leon Goretzka won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Leroy Sané, and doubled Bayern's lead in the 26th.

However, Gladbach roared back as midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored twice to level it 2-2 at half-time. Later, Hofmann once again came in action and set up Florian Neuhaus who scored what proved to be the winner for the hosts just after the break.

“We’re delighted, it was a hard fight. I don’t think many people had thought we could do it, but we scored our first two goals exactly as planned,” Hofmann told DAZN.

“We knew Bayern defend high. We made life hard for ourselves at the start, but it was great that we could take the lead straight after the break.”

Bayern were punished for repeatedly losing the ball possession in their half as Gladbach took the chances which came their way.

Bayern started brightly, ending their curious run of conceding the first goal in their previous eight league games when Neuhaus reached down and brushed the ball with the back of his hand on the edge of the area.

After a long VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty and Lewandowski slotted home his 20th league goal this season.

However, the scores were level at the break as the hosts fought back.

