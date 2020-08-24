Bayern Munich have completed a second treble in eight years by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final and lifting their sixth ever European title in the process. A solitary strike from Kingsley Coman proved decisive with both the sides wasting several chances and the contest lacking the edge, especially the first half, it promised considering the ruthless manner in which Bayern and PSG made their way to the finale. Also Read - Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Final: When And Where to Watch PSG vs BAY Live Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads, Prediction

Coman, a French international and PSG academy graduate, struck against his former club a minute before the hour-mark with a well-placed header into the bottom corner.

Hansi Flick’s side thus emulated what Jupp Heynckes did in 2012-13 by winning the treble that includes the league title and domestic cup during a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Lyon vs Bayern: Gnabry at the Double as German Champions Enter UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern thus became the first side in European history to win every match en rout to the UCL title and the second ever to remain unbeaten.

“Winning the trophy today is the best thing that could happen to us. We worked incredibly hard and in the end it came through to be the best team in Europe,” Bayern winger Serge Gnabry told BT Sport.

“It’s the final, Paris came out wanting to win and so did we. Nobody is going to give up easily but we came through. As long as it was 0-0, it was always going to be open for us. Of course, they were going to have chances. It was lucky they didn’t score and lucky we did score,” he added.

19-year-old Bayern left back Alphonso Davies, who migrated to Canada from Ghana as a kid, said his dream has been fulfilled.

“It feels really good. It’s everything you dream of as a kid to come to Europe and win the Champions League with a great club like Bayern. That just goes to show the team I have around me. It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side,” Davies said.

“We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it,” he added.